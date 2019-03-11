Unichem Laboratories share price rises after USFDA inspects Ghaziabad facility

The Unichem Laboratories share price rose in trade today after the pharma firm said US drug regulator concluded inspection of the firm's Ghaziabad unit without issuing any FDA form 483. Unichem Laboratories share price rose 3.21% to 204.25 compared to the previous close of 197.90 on the BSE.

Unichem Laboratories share price has risen 3.69% during the last three days. It has lost 39% during the last one year and gained 7% since the beginning of this year. Unichem Laboratories share recorded turnover of Rs 23.97 lakh with 12,000 shares changing hands on BSE.

"USFDA conducted inspection of the company's Ghaziabad facility from 05/03/ 19 to 08/03/19. Inspection successfully concluded without any FDA form 483 issued," the pharma firm said.

Unichem Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs or bulk actives).

In addition, it has various pharma products for addressing therapeutic areas, such as gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterials, anti-infectives and pain management. It provides a range of metabolic syndrome products for addressing diseases, such as hypertension, obesity, atherogenic dyslipidemia and prothrombosis.