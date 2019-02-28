Vascon Engineers share price rises over 14% after firm bags work order worth Rs 83.52 crore from Airport Authority of India

Vascon Engineers share price rose in trade today after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company said it received work order amounting to Rs 83.52 crore from Airport Authority of India.

Vascon Engineers share price opened 11.50% higher at 16 level. The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall. Vascon Engineers share price hit an intra day high of 16.45 level rising 14.83% on the BSE.

Vascon Engineers share price has fallen 5.64% since the beginning of this year and lost 58% during the last one year.

"The order is for the work of building the airport including civil finishes and MEP at Adampur on design and build basis amounting to Rs 83.52 crore (excluding GST). The work has to be completed within 12 months from the 10th date of issue of Work Order (i.e. 26th February, 2019). None of the Promoter/Promoter Group has any interest in the aforesaid work. Further ahead, the aforesaid work doesn't fall under the ambit of Related Party Transactions," the firm said in a release.

The company's segments include EPC, real estate development, hotel and manufacturing & BMS. The firm undertakes the entire spectrum of real estate development activities, including identification and acquisition of land, sales and marketing of projects, and operation of the completed projects. It has presence in Bangalore, Uttar Pradesh, Chennai, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune and Goa.