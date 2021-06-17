Welspun Enterprises shares tank nearly 7% post Q4 earnings

Shares of Welspun Enterprises fell nearly 7 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit fell 54 per cent in Q4 . The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 110, falling 6.62% on BSE. The stock has lost 6.72% in two days. The share opened with a loss of 6.54% at Rs 110.10 against previous close of Rs 117.80.

The share trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 29.63% since the beginning of this year and risen 69% in one year.

Total 1 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.12 crore on BSE.

The firm reported a 54 per cent fall in Q4 net profit to Rs 40.94 crore. The company clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the January-March 2021 quarter rose to Rs 600.97 crore compared to Rs 515.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 535 crore, from Rs 434 crore a year ago.