YES Bank share falls 2% in early trade

YES Bank share was trading 2% lower in early trade of Tuesday in line with other banking indices and Sensex and Nifty.

Extending losses for the second session, stock of YES Bank opened lower at Rs 17.95 today and fell to the day's low of Rs 17.70, down 1.9% against the last close of Rs 18.05. Later, the stock rose to a high of Rs 18.25 on BSE.

In today's update, YES Bank announced that it has registered 1.3% growth on a sequential basis in loans and advances to Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the December quarter. Lender's deposits grew 7.7% to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the September quarter.

The gross retail disbursements during the December quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109% compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter.

The certificate of deposits (CDs) grew 1.9% to Rs 7,395 crore from Rs 7,259 crore in the preceding quarter. The current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 12.6% to Rs 37,973 crore, compared to Rs 33,713 crore in the September quarter.

YES Bank stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

The stock gained 1% in last week after brokerage Edelweiss Securities said it believes that YES Bank among other listed companies may be re-classified as large-cap stocks in the semi-annual Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) review later next month. The list is expected to release in the first week of January 2021, which will be effective for the February-to-July 2021 period.

The stock has risen over 17% in a month amid rise in the private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, which have been hitting record highs. Meanwhile, Sensex has gained 6% during the same period. The positive trend in the stock price of private lender was also in line with the bullish broader market, with Sensex and Nifty hitting record highs in almost every session. Year to date, the stock has risen 0.5%.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 45,098.83 crore today. The stock has touched a 52 week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.55. Share of the private lender, with Rs 2 face value has fallen 61% in one year.

YES Bank was rescued by the State Bank of India as per a reconstruction scheme formulated by the Reserve Bank of India in March 2020 after the bank plunged into a crisis following financial failure.

