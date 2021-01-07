YES Bank share rises 2% in early trade

YES Bank share was trading 2% higher on Thursday morning. The stock of private lender opened higher at Rs 18.25 against its previous close of Rs 17.95 today. The stock gained 1.9% to hit the day's high of Rs 18.40 on BSE. However, the stock later erased gains to hit an intraday low of Rs 17.85 during early trade.

The lender along with five other companies was included in the large-cap stock category by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in its semi-annual review, which will be effective for the February-July period in 2021. The other five stocks which have joined the large-cap club are Gland Pharma Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd and Hindustan Agro.

YES Bank stock is trading higher than 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 5, 200-day moving averages.

The stock rose 0.5% in last week and over 13% in a month amid rise in the private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, which have been hitting record highs. Meanwhile, Sensex has gained 7% during the same period.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 44,973.56 crore as of today's session. The stock has touched a 52 week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.55. Share of the private lender with Rs 2 face value has fallen 60% in one year.

In a regulatory filing on January 4, YES Bank announced that it has registered 1.3% growth on a sequential basis in loans and advances to Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the December quarter. Lender's deposits grew 7.7% to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the September quarter.

