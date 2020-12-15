YES Bank share slips 4%, trades lower for third session

YES Bank share fell 4% on Tuesday for the third straight session. YES Bank stock opened lower at Rs 17.71 and fell 4.8% to hit the day's low of Rs 17.56 during the session. YES Bank touched an intraday high of Rs 19.55 against the last closing of Rs 18.45. Yesterday, the private lender's shares fell 5% after it sold 15,00,000 equity shares of Sical logistics in several tranches.

YES Bank share has lost 11% in the last three days. The stock of the private sector lender has fallen 61% since the beginning of this year and over 61% in one year. YES Bank stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, it has risen over 24% to Rs 20 from Rs 15 in just over a month, led by buying sentiment in the private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, which have been hitting record highs. Meanwhile, Sensex has gained 5.7% during the same period.

The stock of the troubled lender touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.65. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 45,449 crore today.

"We would like to inform you that YES BANK Limited ("the Bank")has sold 15,00,000 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10/- each, constituting 2.56%of the paid-up share capital of SICAL logistics limited ('SICAL') in various tranches, last being on December 10, 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the Bank by more than 2% of the total shareholding of SICAL," YES Bank said in a BSE filing.

