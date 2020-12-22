YES Bank share slips 5% in early trade

YES Bank shares were trading 4.9% lower on Tuesday morning amid two days of straight sell-off in the broader market, with Sensex and Nifty declining 0.75% each.

With only offers and no bids, YES Bank stock opened lower at Rs 17.31 and fell 4.9% to hit the day's low of Rs 17.05 during the session against the last close of Rs 17.94. The stock also hit an intraday high of Rs 17.59.

YES Bank share has lost 9.96% in the last 2 days of consecutive fall. Share of the private lender, with Rs 2 face value has fallen over 64% in one year. YES Bank stock is trading higher than 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 5, 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, it has risen over 17% in a month amid rise in the private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, which have been hitting record highs. Sensex has gained 3% during the same period.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 42,718.61 crore as of today's session. The stock has declined 63% since the beginning of the year.

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 400 points, Nifty at 13,195; ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank top losers