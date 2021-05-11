Zydus Wellness share rises over 2% post strong Q4 earnings

Zydus Wellness share rose over 2% today after the firm reported strong earnings in Q4. Stock of Zydus Wellness touched an intraday high of Rs 2,155 rising 2.45% on BSE. Zydus Wellness share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 65.64% in one year and risen 7% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,532 crore on BSE. The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 2,324 on April 26, 2021 and touched its 52 week low of Rs 1,185 on May 18, 2020.

The consumer wellness firm reported a 92.66 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 133.13 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 69.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated sales of the company stood at Rs 600.75 crore in last quarter against Rs 484.76 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 118.73 crore against Rs 141.72 crore for the previous fiscal year. Consolidated sales of the company for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,853.66 crore against Rs 1,734.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar-Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained their leadership positions in their respective categories as of March 2021, Zydus Wellness said.

The Board of Directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

On Monday, share of Zydus Wellness closed at Rs 2,108.95 on BSE, down 0.20 per cent from its previous close.

