Asian markets regain on new sanctions post Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Asian markets were trading in the green on Thursday in line with their US peers after US and its allies announced harsher sanctions against Russia.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 386 points to 26,359. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 25 points to 7,016. South Korea's Kospi gained 26 points to 2,675.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 91 points to 22,992 , while the Shanghai Composite added 47.76 points to 3,477.

Overnight, US markets ended in the green after President Joe Biden and allies imposed new sanctions on Russia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.07 points, or 0.28%, to 33,223.83, the S&P 500 gained 63.2 points, or 1.50%, to 4,288.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 436.10 points, or 3.34%, to 13,473.59.

Earlier, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 646.26 points, or 1.95%, at 32,485.50, the S&P 500 was down 62.27 points, or 1.47%, at 4,163.23, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 177.33 points, or 1.36%, at 12,860.16.

US crude settled up 0.77% at $92.81 per barrel, but well below its session high of $100.54 and Brent settled up 2.3% at $99.08 compared with its session high of $105.79.

The Russian rouble weakened 4.51% versus the greenback to 84.96 per dollar after softening to a record low of 89.986 per dollar.