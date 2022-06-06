Asian shares on tenterhooks ahead of US inflation data; MSCI, Nikkei dip

Asian shares made a muted start on Monday as caution gripped ahead of a critical reading on US inflation, while the euro gained on the yen amid wagers the European Central Bank will take a major step toward policy tightening this week.

Oil prices jumped in early trade after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both edged up 0.1%.

Markets will be on tenterhooks for the US consumer price report on Friday, especially after EU inflation shocked many with a record high last week.

Forecasts are for a steep rise of 0.7% in May, though the annual pace is seen holding at 8.3% while core inflation is seen slowing a little to 5.9%.

A high number would only add to expectations of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve with markets already priced for half-point hikes in June and July and almost 200 basis points by the end of the year.

Some analysts thought Friday's upbeat payrolls report suggested the Fed was on track for a soft landing.