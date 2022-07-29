Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session on Thursday led by heavy buying in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares amid a mixed trend in the global equity markets.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday pointed to the robust labour market as evidence the economy is not in recession. The statement strengthened global market sentiment.

Sensex jumped 1,041.47 points to end at 56,857.79 and Nifty advanced 287.80 points to 16,929.60. Mid cap and small cap indices rose 221 points and 171 points, respectively.

Banking and IT shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 729 points, and 709 points, respectively. The BSE metal index too rose 317 points to 17,391.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty has formed a third back-to-back upgap since July 15. None of the earlier two upgaps have been filled so far suggesting the strength of the upward thrust. The large move up suggests that FPIs have now again started to come back into India in a big way as the uncertainty over rate hikes is behind us for the time being. 17,092-17,132 band is the next resistance for the Nifty while 16,752 remains a support for the near term."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 17,100 and on the downside, 16,800 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 37,700 and 36,900, respectively."

Om Mehra, Research Associate, Choice Broking

"From the open interest (OI) data, on the call side, the highest OI witnessed at 17,200 followed by 17,100 levels while on the side of put, the highest OI was at 16,700 levels. Bank Nifty has a support at 36,600 levels while resistance at 38,000 levels. Overall, index looks strong on chart; buy on dips would be advisable in the coming days."

