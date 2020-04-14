Coronavirus fallout: Dow, S&P 500 fall as investor focus shifts to earnings; Nasdaq gains

The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Monday as U.S. companies prepared to kick off a quarterly earnings season expected to be rough due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Amazon.com gains helped the Nasdaq end higher.

Stocks pared losses late in the day, with the Nasdaq registering its first three-day streak of gains since Feb. 12. Amazon.com gave the index its biggest boost, gaining 6.2% as the retail giant said it would hire 75,000 more people amid a surge in demand for online orders.

The S&P banking subsector fell 4.1%, with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co set to report on Tuesday and analysts expecting a bleak outlook for the year.

Volume was lighter than usual with European and other markets still closed following Easter Sunday, but investors are also bracing for earnings news from companies, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

