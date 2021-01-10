scorecardresearch
Goldman, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan to delist 500 Hong Kong products

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it was working closely with the relevant issuers to ensure orderly delisting, and facilitate buyback arrangements being arranged by the issuers

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan units will delist a total of 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products, Hong Kong stock exchange filings on Sunday showed.

The delistings are because of statements last week by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control clarifying a November order from President Donald Trump which banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the US deems to have links with China's military, the filings said.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in a statement it was "working closely with the relevant issuers to ensure orderly delisting, and facilitate buyback arrangements being arranged by the issuers."

