Russia-Ukraine tensions pull down indices across sectors

Russia may well have attacked Ukraine today but geopolitical concerns related to an escalation of tensions in the region have been affecting global stock markets in the recent past and the Indian market has also been equally on tenterhooks.

A look at the sector-wise movement in the last few trading sessions clearly shows that the impact has been visible across the market and no sector can claim to be insulated from the bearish sentiments of investors.

Among the sector-specific indices, the worst-performer in the last five trading sessions has been – not surprisingly - the OIL & Gas index that has lost a little over 7 per cent. Global crude prices breached the $100 per barrel mark soon after the Russian attack, the first time since September 2014.

Closely following the oil sector are metals, telecom and realty that have seen the maximum effect of the negative sentiments on account of the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The BSE Metal index has lost nearly 6.50 per cent while the telecom and realty barometers have already shed 6.29 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively in the last five trading sessions.

Incidentally, market veteran Motilal Oswal recently said that the Indian markets could fall around 10 per cent if a full-scale invasion happens.

“There is little apparent public support for a full-scale invasion among Russians. It would make little strategic sense, and full-scale sanctions risk significant damage for the Russian economy. The subsequent rise in resources prices risks (approximately) 10 per cent fall in markets from current levels,” he had said on February 22.

Meanwhile, there is not a single sector-specific index that has not lost ground in the last five trading sessions with the better-performing ones also shedding more than 3 per cent each. BSE Finance, BSE IT, BSE FMCG and BSE Bankex have all lost over 3 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the indices representing sectors like capital goods, power and automobiles have lost over 5 per cent each in the same period.

“The Sensex has fallen 1800 points, as Russia begins military operations in Ukraine. The geopolitical event has been causing a rout across equity markets, as the world can ill-afford further disruption in trade and commodities when Covid has already weakened sovereign balance sheets,” said Amar Ambani, Head - Institutional Equities, YES Securities.

“We had opined a few days ago that post the meteoric rise to 18,000 on the Nifty from lows of 7,500, it seemed like the Nifty could correct to 15,800 level. We were already witnessing the consolidation since mid-October 2021 due to lack of fresh triggers. The Russia-Ukraine issue added a negative trigger to the existing overhang of the US Fed likely raising rates in March 2022,” he added while highlighting that history is replete with examples that wars offer a good entry point for investors.

“The next 7-odd trading sessions will offer tremendous opportunity for the long-term investor. Invest in good quality management in sunrise sectors,” he said.

Interestingly, the latest concerns have only added to the already subdued investor sentiments on account of a combination of factors related to liquidity and rate hikes among other things. Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of Indian shares at $4.5 billion in January – the highest since March 2020 – and in the current month as well they have already net sold shares worth $2.9 billion till date.