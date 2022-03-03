UK-listed Russian ETF goes up 40% after LSE stops receipts trading

The iShares MSCI Russia ADR/GDR ETF rallied over 40% on Thursday after the London Stock Exchange froze trading in global depositary receipts of several Russia-based companies.

The ETF, which gives exposure to Russian companies like Sberbank and Gazprom that are now impossible to trade elsewhere, gained 46% to $24.1 by 0854 GMT after hitting a record low on Tuesday as investors pulled out of Russian assets.

Like other exchange-traded funds exposed to Russia, the iShares MSCI Russia ADR/GDR has temporarily suspended the creation of new shares given turbulent market conditions followed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The Moscow exchange has been temporarily shut.