Wall St climbs at open on Ukraine peace talks, Fed on tap

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks lifted sentiment ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.59 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33,653.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 25.69 points, or 0.60%, at 4,288.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 170.74 points, or 1.32%, to 13,119.37 at the opening bell.