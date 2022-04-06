Wall St: Nasdaq falls over 1% at open on rate hike jitters; Fed minutes eyed

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, signaling a second day of selling on Wall Street as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank's March meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.8 points, or 0.35%, to 34520.34 at the open.

The S&P 500 fell 30.9 points, or 0.68%, to 4494.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 201.6 points, or 1.42%, to 14002.583 at the opening bell.