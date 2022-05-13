Wall St opens higher, Twitter sinks as Elon Musk puts deal on hold

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday at the end of a bumpy week marked by rising concerns over tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth, while Twitter sank after Elon Musk put his deal for the social media company on hold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 233.56 points, or 0.74%, at the open to 31,963.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 33.82 points, or 0.86%, at 3,963.90, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 185.01 points, or 1.63%, to 11,555.98 at the opening bell.