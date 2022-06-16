scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Global Markets
Wall St opens sharply lower on recession worries; Dow plunges 360 pts

Feedback

Wall St opens sharply lower on recession worries; Dow plunges 360 pts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 362.79 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 30,305.74.

Wall St opens sharply lower on recession worries; Dow plunges 360 pts (Photo: Reuters) Wall St opens sharply lower on recession worries; Dow plunges 360 pts (Photo: Reuters)

US stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with growth shares taking the biggest hit, after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest rate hike since 1994 fanned recession worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 362.79 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 30,305.74.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.81 points, or 1.63%, at 3,728.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 293.13 points, or 2.64%, to 10,806.02 at the opening bell.

TAGS:

BT TV