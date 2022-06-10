Wall Street: Dow dips over 560 points post May inflation data

US stock indexes fell sharply at the open on Friday as consumer prices rose more than expected in May, dashing hopes that inflation is peaking and fanning worries about more aggressive steps by the Federal Reserve to tame it.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569 points, or 1.77%, at the open to 31,705.39.

The S&P 500 fell 1.84%, while Nasdaq Composite sank 2%.

US inflation resurged in May as the consumer price index jumped 8.6 percent compared to 2021, the biggest increase since December 1981, according to government data released Friday.



CPI jumped one percent compared to April, after the modest 0.3 percent gain in the prior month, the Labor Department reported, far higher than expected by analysts who were looking for inflation pressures to ebb slightly.

The two-year Treasury rate rose, while the yield on the 30-year maturity dropped. The flattening of the yield curve indicates expectations for a faster pace of central-bank tightening.

