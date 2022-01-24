Wall Street drops at open as Ukraine tensions weigh at start of crucial week

US stock indexes dropped at open on Monday, extending last week's bruising selloff, as concerns about soaring tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine hit risk appetite ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 194.76 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 34,070.61.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 41.62 points, or 0.95%, at 4,356.32, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 287.43 points, or 2.09%, to 13,481.50 at the opening bell.