Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
MARKETS
Global Markets
Wall Street futures tumble as China hits back with tariffs

U.S. stock futures declined sharply on Friday following China's announcement of a 34% tariff on all U.S. goods, effective April 10, in response to President Donald Trump's recent tariff measures.

China escalated its trade dispute with the United States on Friday by implementing a range of retaliatory measures, which include imposing high tariffs and export controls on essential materials.

Wall Street futures saw a decline following China's retaliatory measures. S&P 500 futures dropped by 1.24%, Nasdaq 100 by 1.22%, and the Dow by 1.41% on Friday. The impact of Trump's tariffs resulted in a $2.4 trillion drop in U.S. equities on Thursday.

Wall Street futures saw a decline following China's retaliatory measures. S&P 500 futures dropped by 1.24%, Nasdaq 100 by 1.22%, and the Dow by 1.41% on Friday. The impact of Trump's tariffs resulted in a $2.4 trillion drop in U.S. equities on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P 500 experienced a significant 4.8% decrease, marking its largest one-day percentage decline since June 2020. Closing at 5,396.52 points, it reached a more than seven-month low.

On Friday, China escalated its trade dispute with the United States by implementing a range of retaliatory measures, which include imposing high tariffs and export controls on essential materials. The Chinese Finance Ministry announced that starting April 10, a 34% tariff will be applied to all US goods, intensifying the ongoing trade conflict.

This decision came after China urged the US on Thursday to revoke its recent tariffs and promised retaliatory actions to protect its own economic interests. The additional tariffs imposed by Beijing are a direct response to the trade actions taken by President Trump, including reciprocal tariffs totaling 34% on top of the 20% previously imposed earlier this year. This brings the total new tariffs to 54%, approaching the 60% mentioned by Trump during the US election campaign.

It is worth noting that China's annual sales of over $400 billion worth of goods to the US surpass those of any other country, underscoring the significance of this trade relationship.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 04, 2025, 4:28 PM IST
