Wall Street opens higher as Disney, Cisco rise after quarterly results

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.56 points, or 0.44%, at 3,552.57, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.35 points, or 0.73%, to 11,794.94 at the opening bell

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.73 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 29,203.90

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat quarterly results, although investors remained worried about restrictions due to record surges in coronavirus cases.

