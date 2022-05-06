scorecardresearch
Wall Street opens lower as jobs data amplifies interest hike worries

Wall Street opens lower as jobs data amplifies interest hike worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.09 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 32,773.88.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs data amplified investor concerns over bigger interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame surging prices.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs data amplified investor concerns over bigger interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.09 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 32,773.88.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.70 points, or 0.45%, at 4,128.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.86 points, or 0.58%, to 12,246.83 at the opening bell.

