Beermaker Carlsberg plans India IPO

Danish brewer Carlsberg plans to list its Indian operations on domestic bourses and has started short listing merchant bankers for the same. The firm has 13.7% market share and ranks third in the Indian beer market. Kingfisher owner United Breweries with 39.2 percent market share is followed by Budweiser parent Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, which has 23.3 percent market share, according to Euromonitor International.

A Bloomberg report said, "Carlsberg may be attracted by the high valuations in the Indian stock market, where United Breweries trades at about 73 times this year's estimated earnings. Shares of the Bengaluru-based company have risen 62 percent over the past 12 months, outpacing the 15 percent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. Diageo Plc's local unit, whisky producer United Spirits Ltd., trades at 63 times forecast profit."

The maker of Tuborg said in February 2018 that its volumes fell by 2% in 2017 due to GST and the highway ban on market.

In April 2017, Supreme Court passed an order forcing nearly a third of all liquor outlets to shut shops which affected the sales of liquor and beer manufacturers.

Carlsberg Group commenced operations in India in 2007 with the beginning of production at a Brewery in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. It sells five types of beer under the Carlsberg and Tuborg brand.