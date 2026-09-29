A-One Steels IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP & listing date

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of A-One Steels India IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit Search to know your allotment status.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of A-One Steels India IPO can check allotment status on NSE

Advertisement

Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘AONESTEELS’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of A-One Steels India IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select A-One Steels India Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of A-One Steels India was sold in the price band of Rs 385-405 apiece between September 24 and September 28. It was sold with a lot size of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 405 crore via the IPO, with the issue being overall subscribed a decent 11.61 times, fetching nearly 8.18 lakh applications and bids worth more than Rs 3,470 crore.

Advertisement

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 7.30 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 24.51 times. The allocations for retail investors and employees were subscribed 8.64 times and 4.87 times during the three-day subscription period, respectively.

Following the mixed subscription numbers, the grey market premium (GMP) of A-One Steels has nearly halved. Last heard, the A-One Steels IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 28-30 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 6-7 per cent for investors. Its premium stood around Rs 54-56 levels during the initial phase of bidding.

PL Capital and Khambatta Securities are the book running lead managers of the A-One Steels IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, September 30. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Thursday, October 1.