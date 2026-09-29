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A-One Steels IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP & listing date

A-One Steels IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP & listing date

The IPO of A-One Steels India was sold in the price band of Rs 385-405 apiece between September 24 and September 28 to raise a total of Rs 405 crore from investors.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 9:44 AM IST
A-One Steels IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP & listing dateThe IPO of A-One Steels India was sold in the price band of Rs 385-405 apiece between September 24 and September 28 to raise Rs 405 crore.

A-One Steels India, the metal products company, is set to finalise the basis of allotment for its equity shares on Tuesday, September 29. Investors, who applied for the issue, can check their application status on the websites of the IPO registrar, NSE or BSE. Those who shall not receive an allotment will have their IPO mandates revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the A-One Steels India IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the A-One Steels IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 2 investors out of 11 investors will get 518 shares (Probability: 18.18 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 2 investors out of 49 investors will get 518 shares (Probability: 4.08 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 8 investors will get 37 shares (Probability: 12.50 per cent)
     

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of A-One Steels India IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit Search to know your allotment status.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of A-One Steels India IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘AONESTEELS’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed
     

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of A-One Steels India IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select A-One Steels India Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button
     

To recall, the IPO of A-One Steels India was sold in the price band of Rs 385-405 apiece between September 24 and September 28. It was sold with a lot size of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 405 crore via the IPO, with the issue being overall subscribed a decent 11.61 times, fetching nearly 8.18 lakh applications and bids worth more than Rs 3,470 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 7.30 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 24.51 times. The allocations for retail investors and employees were subscribed 8.64 times and 4.87 times during the three-day subscription period, respectively.

Following the mixed subscription numbers, the grey market premium (GMP) of A-One Steels has nearly halved. Last heard, the A-One Steels IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 28-30 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 6-7 per cent for investors. Its premium stood around Rs 54-56 levels during the initial phase of bidding.

PL Capital and Khambatta Securities are the book running lead managers of the A-One Steels IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, September 30. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Thursday, October 1.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 9:43 AM IST
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