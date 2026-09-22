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Abakkus Asset Manager IPO: Sunil Singhania-promoted firm files DRHP with SEBI; check key details

Abakkus Asset Manager IPO: Sunil Singhania-promoted firm files DRHP with SEBI; check key details

Abakkus Asset Manager IPO: Sunil Singhania-promoted firm files DRHP with SEBI for an OFS. Check key IPO details, FY26 financials, AUM growth and PMS market position.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 2:28 PM IST
Abakkus Asset Manager IPO: Sunil Singhania-promoted firm files DRHP with SEBI; check key detailsAbakkus was founded in 2018 by Sunil Banwarilal Singhania, who has more than three decades of experience in asset management and equity investing.

Sunil Singhania-promoted Abakkus Asset Manager has filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The said issue will be entirely an offer for sale of 1.5 crore shares by promoter Abakkus Expert Professional.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue. In FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 796 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rs 327 crore. It provides investment management and advisory services, mainly focused on equity strategies, across four business verticals: alternates, offshore, private equity and mutual funds.

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According to an ICRA report cited in the DRHP, Abakkus is among the fastest-growing India-focused asset management platforms in terms of non-mutual fund quarterly average assets under management, with QAAUM growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18.39% between FY24 and FY26.

As of March 31, 2026, Abakkus ranked fourth in India’s total equity strategy discretionary PMS segment by assets under management, with AUM of Rs 18,538 crore and a market share of 5.3 per cent, the ICRA report said. It said it was the fastest-scaling player among the top seven operational peers with AUM above Rs 12,500 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Its discretionary PMS QAAUM grew to nearly Rs 20,000 crore at a CAGR of 158 per cent within six years of inception. Abakkus also said it is among the few PMS providers in this peer group to have two discretionary equity strategies, each managing more than Rs 5,000 crore of QAAUM.

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It had the second-largest client base among discretionary PMS providers in India as of March 31, 2026, according to ICRA. It also is the fastest among AMCs launched after April 1, 2002, to reach Rs 10,000 crore in equity-category mutual fund schemes, achieving the milestone within eight months of starting mutual fund operations.

Abakkus was founded in 2018 by Sunil Banwarilal Singhania, who has more than three decades of experience in asset management and equity investing. Singhania previously served as Global Head of Equities in the Investment - Equity function at Nippon Life India Asset Management between 2003 and 2017.

Since inception, the company has expanded through multiple regulated investment vehicles and licences, building an asset management platform across PMS, alternative investment funds, private equity and mutual funds. The DRHP sets out the company’s growth across these businesses as it moves ahead with the proposed offer for sale.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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