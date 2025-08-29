Abril Paper Tech IPO sails through on day 1: check key details, latest GMP & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Abril Paper Tech sailed through on Day one of its subscription, thanks to the demand from retail and non-institutional investors. The SME issue, which had opened for bidding on Friday, August 29, was fully subscribed on the first day. The three-day bidding for the issue shall conclude on Tuesday, September 02.

Abril Paper Tech is offering its shares for Rs 61 apiece and the lot size for the issue has been fixed in the multiples of 2,000 equity shares. The IPO is entirely a fresh share sale of 22,00,000 equity shares, with the issue size at Rs 13.42 crore. The net proceeds from the IPO shall be utilized towards capex towards purchase of machinery, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2023, Surat-based Abril Paper Tech is a manufacturer of Sublimation Heat Transfer Paper. It manufactures different types of paper from 30-90 GSM of various sizes from 24 to 72 inches. Its products are widely used in the digital printing industry, like printing, garments, textile, hosiery and household curtains and furniture. Its manufacturing facility is located in Palsana, Gujarat.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of two lots, or 4,000 equity shares, worth Rs 2,44,000. Other investors can apply for a minimum of three lots, or 6,000 equity shares worth Rs 3,66,000. The company has reserved 10,44,000 equity shares, or 47.45 per cent each for retail and HNI investors.

Interactive Financial Services is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is BN Rathi Securities, for which it has reserved 1,12,000 equity shares worth Rs 0.68 crore. Shares of the company shall be listed on the SME platform of BSE, with Friday, September 5 as the tentative date of listing.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1.41 crore with a total revenue of Rs 60.91, while its net profit stood at Rs 0.93 crore with a revenue of Rs 25.13 crore for the financial year 2023-24. Last heard, its GMP stood at Rs 5.5 apiece, suggesting 9 per cent gains for the investors.