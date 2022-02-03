Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment today: Here’s how to check it 

Adani Wilmar is likely to finalise its IPO share allotment on Thursday. Earlier, the public offer of the company was subscribed 17.37 times on the final day of subscription on January 31. The three-day IPO received bids for 212.87 crore shares against 12.25 crore shares offered by the company. The equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Kotak Investment Banking, JP Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse were the global coordinators book running lead managers to the issue, while ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and BNP Paribas were the book running lead managers. On the other hand, Link Intime India was the registrar to the issue.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.67 times, non-institutional investors 56.30 times, and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.92 times.

The company is a 50:50 joint venture company between Ahmedabad-based Adani Group and Singapore’s Wilmar group. It sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand.

Investors can check their allotment status by using any one of the below two methods:

A) Check IPO allotment on registrar’s website

Go to the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India or click on 'public issues'

Select IPO (Adani Wilmar)

Then, select one of the options from PAN, application number, DP/Client ID, account number or IFSC code

Enter necessary details and click on the submit button to know the IPO share allotment status

B) Check IPO allotment through the BSE website

Go to BSEIndia.com

Click on investors > Status of Issue Application > Application Status Check

Select issue type (equity) and Issue Name (Adani Wilmar).

Enter the application number and PAN Number.

Click on the search button to know the IPO allotment status.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Wilmar were available at a premium of Rs 40 in the unlisted market. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share for the public offer.

