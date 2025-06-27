The initial public offering of Adcounty Media India opens for bidding today, that is on June 27. The company shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 80-85 apiece with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue shall close for bidding after three days, that is, on Tuesday, July 1.

Adcounty Media is looking to raise a total of Rs 50.69 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of 59,63,200 equity shares. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements, unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Jaipur-based Adcounty Media India is a BrandTech company that offers complete digital marketing solutions, from brand promotion to performance-based campaigns. The company uses advanced technology to create customized advertising strategies for clients across different industries.

Retail investors can apply for Adcounty Media, bidding for a single lot only of 1,600 shares amounting to Rs 1.36 lakh. Other investors can apply for a minimum of two lots or 3,200 equity shares, worth Rs 2.72 lakh. Last heard, the issue was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 33 per share, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 39 per cent at the upper end of price band.

Ahead of its IPO, Adcounty Media India raised 14.33 crore from seven anchor investors as it allocated 16,86,400 equity shares at Rs 85 apiece. Its anchor investors included names like Viney Growth Fund, Aarth AIF Growth Funds, Innovative Vision Fund, Saint Capital, Persistent Growth FundVarsu India Growth Meru Investment Fund PCC- Cell IStory and Vikasa India EIF I Fund.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 13.75 crore with a revenue of Rs 69.58 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 8.28 crore with a revenue of Rs 43.24 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. The company shall command a market capitalization more than Rs 191.26 crore.

Adcounty Media has reserved 3,36,000 or 5.63 per cent shares of its market maker, while QIBs will have 50 per cent of the net offer reserved for them. Retail investors will get 35 per cent of the net offer as allocation for them, while NIIs will have 15 per cent reservation for the net issue.

Narnolia Financial Services is the book-running lead manager of the Adcounty Media India IPO, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Adcounty Media India IPO is Prabhat Financial Services. Shares of the company shall be listed on BSE SME platform with Friday, July 4 as the tentative date of listing.