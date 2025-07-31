The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech saw a strong bidding interest from the investors during the third and final day of the bidding process from all the categories of the investors, thanks to HNI & QIB push. The issue was booked more than 2 times and ended day two with more than 7 times subscription.

Aditya Infotech is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 640-675 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 22 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 1,3000 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,18,51,851 equity shares and Rs 800 crore.

According to the data from BSE, the investors made bids for 67,40,68,626 equity shares, or 60.06 times, compared to the 1,12,23,759 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.45 pm on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The bidding for the issue, which kicked-off on Tuesday, July 29, shall conclude today.

The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 64.84 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 62.59 times. Allocations for retail investors and eligible employees were subscribed 43.65 times and 6.78 times, respectively.

New Delhi-based Aditya Infotech (AIL) manufactures and provides video security and surveillance products, solutions and services under 'CP Plus' brand name. It offers a diverse range of products including smart home IoT cameras, HD analog systems, advanced network cameras, body-worn and thermal cameras, as well as long-range IR cameras.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Aditya Infotech has seen a decent rise on the third day on the back of strong bidding. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 280-290 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a 42-43 per cent listing gains for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 250-255 before the issue had opened for bidding.

Analysts mostly have a positive view on this issue. They suggest subscribing to it citing its strong market presence, increasing demand for products, robust financials, strong product pipeline, Pan India network and more. However, rising competition, dependence on select clients and imports from China are major concerns for the company.

Aditya Infotech is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong growth trajectory of India’s video surveillance market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.46 per cent through 2030. Backed by its leadership in the CP PLUS brand, it continues to invest in technology, innovation, and nationwide expansion through a broader retail and distribution footprint, said Arihant Capital.

"It is driving operational efficiencies via digital transformation in manufacturing, supply chain, and customer engagement, while also optimizing capacity at its Kadapa facility. With a strong balance sheet, prudent capital allocation, and a focus on quality and governance, AIL is well-equipped to navigate near-term challenges and deliver sustainable long-term value," it said with a 'subscribe' rating.

For the year ended on March 31, 2025, Aditya Infotech reported a net profit of Rs 351.37 crore with a revenue of Rs 3,122.93 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 115.17 crore with a revenue of Rs 2,795.96 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. The company shall command a net profit of close to Rs 7,911.89 crore.

Aditya Infotech is in well position to capture this estimated growth. The company continues to innovate and introduce new products and next generation of existing products, developing an ecosystem for commercial and consumer use, said Master Capital Services. Investors looking to invest can 'subscribe' to the IPO for the long term, it said.

The company has reserved 75 per cent of the net offer for the qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors will have 15 per cent of the offer allocated for them. Retail investors will have 10 per cent of the reservation in the IPO. Eligible employees of the company, who have a reservation of Rs 6 crore, will get a discount of Rs 60 per share.

Aditya Infotech raised Rs 582.3 crore from 54 anchor investors as it allocated 86.26 lakh shares at Rs 675 apiece. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers of the Aditya Infotech IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 5.