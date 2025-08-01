Aditya Infotech IPO: Rs 300 GMP, over 40 lakh applications; what are your allotment odds?

Aditya Infotech IPO, which sells its products under 'CP Plus' brand, saw a solid response from investors during the bidding process. It has now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares after a stellar bidding for the issue. Interestingly, this time, retailers do not stand the best chance of allotment, thanks to only a 10 per cent quota for them.

The IPO of Aditya Infotech fetched more than 40.16 lakh applications. Net of its anchor book, the IPO of Shanti Gold International fetched bids worth over Rs 76,280 crore for its Rs 757.60 crore offering as the issue was overall booked a solid 100.69 times. Allotment is likely to be out by Friday, while shares shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 05.

On an individual basis, the quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 133.21 times, fetching bids worth Rs 54,541.13 crore. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 72 times, attracting bids for Rs 14,738.73 crore for their allocation. Retail portion was booked 50.87 times, getting bids for Rs 6,942.34 crore for their allocation.

Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Aditya Infotech IPO for the investors:

Retail category: 1 investor out of 25 investors will get 22 shares. (Probability: 2.38 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 104 investors will get 304 shares (Probability: 1.49 per cent)

Big HNI category: one investor out of 35 investors will get 304 shares (Probability: 6.25 per cent)

The IPO of Aditya Infotech was open for bidding between July 29 and July 31. The New Delhi-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 640-675 per share with a lot size of 22 shares. The company raised Rs 1,300 crore via its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 800 crore.

Grey market premium (GMP) of Aditya has been marching higher amid a solid response from investors, signaling a solid listing at the bourses. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 295-300 in the unofficial market, indicating a listing pop of nearly 45 per cent for the investors.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager of the Aditya Infotech IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.