Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Aegis Vopak Terminals is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, May 28. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by latest by Friday, May 30. The liquid storage infra player saw a tepid response from the investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Aegis Vopak Terminals was open for bidding between May 26 and May 28. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 223-235 per share with a lot size of 63 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 2,800 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 11,91,48,936 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a mere 2.09 times, fetching nearly 1.35 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 3.30. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors remained undersubscribed with 56 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively during the three-day bidding.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Aegis Vopak Terminals has seen a sharp correction following a lacklustre bidding and recently muted listings. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of merely Rs 1 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 15 on the first day of the bidding..

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2013, Vapi,Gujarat-based Aegis Vopak Terminals is a company that owns and operates storage terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and various liquid products. It provides safe storage and related infrastructure for products like petroleum, vegetable oils, lubricants, chemicals, and gases such as propane and butane.

ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, HDFC Bank are the book running lead managers of the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Monday, June 02 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Aegis Vopak Terminals, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Advertisement

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

Advertisement

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.