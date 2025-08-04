All Time Plastics IPO opens on August 7; check brand band, issue size & other key details

All Time Plastics Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 7 August, with a price band between Rs 260 and Rs 275 per share. The IPO will be open for subscription until 11 August, with the basis of allotment finalised on 12 August. Refunds and credit of shares are scheduled for 13 August, and the stock is anticipated to list on 14 August. The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale of up to 4.39 million shares. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the lead managers, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar.

The IPO aims to utilise Rs 143 crore of the fresh issue proceeds for debt repayment. Additionally, Rs 113.7 crore will be invested in equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and installing an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) at the warehouse. Remaining funds will serve general corporate purposes. The company's products are primarily for B2B white-label clients, but they also have a consumer-facing brand, "All Time Branded Products".

Established in 1971, All Time Plastics Limited specialises in manufacturing plastic houseware products. The company had 1,848 "SKUs" across eight categories as of 31 March 2025. Their product lines include Prep Time, Containers, Organisation, Hangers, Meal Time, Cleaning Time, Bath Time, and Junior items. In fiscal year 2025, their white-label segment contributed 91.66 percent, while "All Time Branded Products" accounted for 7.56 percent of revenue.

Financially, All Time Plastics reported a profit of Rs 47.3 crore for the year ending March 2025, marking a 5.6 percent increase from the previous year. Revenue also saw an uptick of 8.8 percent, reaching Rs 558.1 crore. This growth underscores the company's solid position in the market.

