Alpine Texworld IPO allotment date: Check your application status, latest GMP & more

Alpine Texworld is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, July 17. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds either on weekend or latest by Monday, July 20. The fabric and textile player recieved a muted response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of Alpine Texworld was open for bidding between July 14-16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 100-105 per share with a lot size of 142 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 126 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 1,20,24,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 1.40 times with less than 77,000 applications, fetching bids for just above Rs 177 crore. The portion for retail bidders was subscribed 1.54 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) were subscribed 1.09 times each.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Alpine Texworld has seen a sharp fall led by a weak bidding and mixed market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 1-2 per share, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 5-8 apiece, during the bidding period.

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Incorporated in February 2016, Ahmedabad-based Alpine Texworld is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics, focusing on producing high-quality textiles. It has two manufacturing units. The manufacturing facilities are well-equipped for specialized dyeing and finishing, offering a diversified range of products to garment manufacturers and traders.

D&A Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager for the Alpine Texworld and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund shall be initiated on Monday, July 20. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on July 20. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 21.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Alpine Texworld, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Alpine Texworld Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘ALPINETEX’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.