Amanta Healthcare IPO kicks-off: Check issue details, brokerage reviews, latest GMP & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare opens for bidding on Monday, September 01, 2025. The company shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 120-126 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 119 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue shall close for bidding on Wednesday, September 03.

The IPO of Amanta Healthcare includes entirely a fresh share sale of 1,00,00,000 equity shares valued at Rs 126 crore. The net proceeds for the issue shall be utilized towards funding of capital expenditure for civil construction for purchase of equipment, plant and machinery in Kheda, Gujarat and general corporate purposes.

Ahmedabad-based Amanta Healthcare is a pharma company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse array of sterile liquid products, specifically parenteral products, which are packaged in plastic containers utilizing Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding technologies since 1994. It is also a manufacturer of medical devices.

Amanta Healthcare raised Rs 37.8 crore from six anchor investors as it finalised allocation of 30 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 126 per share. Its anchor book included names like Sanshi Fund, Perpetuity Health to Wealth Rising Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, Finavenue Capital Trust and Bandhan Smallcap Fund.

Amanta Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 10.50 crore with a total revenue of Rs 276.09 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 3.63 crore with a revenue of Rs 281.61 crore for the year 2023-24. The company shall command a market capitalization of 489.25 crore.

Amanta Healthcare has reserved 50 per cent of the shares for qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent of the allocation. Retail investors will have 35 per cent of the allocation this IPO. Last heard, Amanta Healthcare was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 28-30 apiece, suggesting 22-23 per cent gains for the investors.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Tuesday, September 09 as the tentative date of listing. Here's what a host of brokerage firms said about the IPO of Amanta Healthcare:



Arihant Capital Markets

Rating: Neutral

Amanta Healthcare is expanding its sterile parenteral capacity to meet growing demand while maintaining a diversified product mix across therapeutic areas. Its domestic distribution strength, international registrations, and customer partnerships provide avenues for growth, said Arihant Capital Markets.

\However, execution of capacity expansion, regulatory compliance, and competitive pressures will remain key factors influencing its performance. The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 47 times, based on annualized PAT of FY25 EPS of Rs 2.7. Fresh Issue of Rs 126 crore. We are recommending a 'neutral' rating for this issue," it said.



BP Wealth

Rating: Subscribe

"We expect Amant Healthcare to gradually offset this through improved scale, a stronger top line, and a more accretive product mix, which together should structurally reinforce the business. Thus, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating for this issue from a medium to long-term perspective," said BP Wealth.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Amanta's strengths include a well-established market presence, diverse product offerings, and extensive manufacturing capabilities at its WHO-GMP certified facility in Kheda, Gujarat. Their manufacturing facility has a cumulative capacity of 33.19 units for LVP, SVP, and SteriPort, with 96 per cent utilization in FY25, said Ventura.

"An experienced management team, led by Chairman and Managing Director with over 30 years of industry experience, further strengthens its operations. A key unique selling proposition (USP) is their SteriPort brand for large volume parenterals (LVPs), which features a two-port design, enhancing patient safety and meeting market demands for IV fluid administration," he said.



Minerva Capital Research

Rating: May apply

Amantas' strengths of experienced promoter and established market position, large distributor network, proposed capacity expansion plans along with diverse product profile is offset by high debt to equity ratio, exposure to intense competition, susceptibility of operating margins to volatility in prices of packing material, we recommend a ‘may subscribe’ to this IPO, said Minerva Capital.



Exencial Research Partners

Rating: Subscribe

Amanta is valued at a post-issue P/E of 46.6 times FY25 earnings, which appears premium compared to industry peers trading at 16-20 times. However, sustained high margins, improving RoE, and deleveraging post-IPO offer justification. Its broad product portfolio, international presence, and established client relationships enhance its long-term positioning despite near-term valuation concerns, said Exencial Research Partners.

"While valuations appear rich, Amanta Healthcare offers a differentiated play on India’s growing sterile injectables and IV fluids market. Its established manufacturing expertise, strong domestic and export footprint, and capacity expansion plans provide growth visibility. Conservative investors may wait, but long-term players can consider exposure for gradual wealth creation," it said.