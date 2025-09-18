Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers IPO: Check price band, issue size, key dates & more

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is set to launch its maiden public issue for subscription on 23 September, aiming to raise Rs 745 crore through a fully fresh issue. The price band for the IPO is Rs 393-414 per share. The issue includes a reservation of shares worth Rs 10 crore for employees.

The anchor book will open on 22 September, with the IPO closing on 25 September. Allotment is scheduled for 26 September, and listing on the bourses is set for 30 September. Of the total issue, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and 15 percent for non-institutional investors. Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are the lead managers, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.

The IPO is a complete fresh issue, with no offer-for-sale component, and includes a specific allocation for employees. While details like minimum lot size and investment amounts were not provided, the structure follows SEBI norms. The reservation split ensures significant allocation for institutional and retail segments.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, valued at Rs 2,600 crore, is a full-service brokerage under the Anand Rathi brand. With a network of 90 branches and 1,125 authorised persons across India, plus online and digital platforms, the company offers broking services, margin trading, and financial product distribution. Rs 550 crore of the IPO proceeds are earmarked for long-term working capital, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The company has shown healthy financial performance. For FY25, profit rose 34 percent to Rs 103.6 crore from Rs 77.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue increased 24 percent to Rs 845.7 crore, up from Rs 681.8 crore.