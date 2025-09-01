Anlon Healthcare IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Anlon Healthcare is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, September 01. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, September 02. The API formulations player saw a muted response from the investors.

The IPO of Rajkot-based Anlon Healthcare was open for bidding between August 26-August 29. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 86-91 per share with a lot size of 164 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 121.03 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale 1,33,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 7.13 times fetching nearly 3.35 lakh applications, fetching bids only for 862.35 crore for the issue net of anchor book. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed merely 1.07 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 10.61 times. However, the retail investors' quota was booked at 47.30 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Anlon Healthcare has seen some correction, following a muted bidding and mixed market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of only Rs 2 in the unofficial market, suggesting flat listing gains of 2-3 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 5 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Incorporated in 2013, Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing player engaged in manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharma intermediates. It manufactures high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates for API production and active pharmaceutical ingredients for formulations of medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care and animal health products.

Interactive Financial Services is the book running lead manager of Anlon Healthcare IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund shall be initiated on Tuesday, September 02. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE on September 3, 2025.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Anlon Healthcare, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Anlon Healthcare Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.