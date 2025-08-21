Anlon Healthcare IPO opens on Aug 26; check price band, issue size & other details

Business Today
Rajkot-based Anlon Healthcare is set to launch its initial public offering on August 26, 2025 and the issue will conclude on August 29.

Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2025 11:26 AM IST
Rajkot-based Anlon Healthcare is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 26, 2025, with a price band fixed at Rs 86-91 per share. The IPO will conclude on August 29, with the allotment date finalised for September 1. Investors can expect the credit of shares on September 2, and the company will make its stock exchange debut on September 3. The issue type is a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares, aiming to raise approximately Rs 121 crore at the upper price band. Interactive Financial Services will manage the issue, while Kfin Technologies will act as the registrar.

The IPO is structured to allocate 75% of shares to qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15% to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10% to retail investors. The minimum investment required by retail investors, small non-institutional investors (sNIIs), and big non-institutional investors (bNIIs) will depend on the finalised lot size. The issue aims to command a market capitalisation of Rs 483.68 crore post-listing.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for expanding Anlon Healthcare's manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 30.7 crore, funding working capital requirements of Rs 43.15 crore, repaying existing debt, and fulfilling general corporate purposes. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company's production capabilities and financial stability.

Anlon Healthcare specialises in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates, and finished formulations. The company reported a financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2025, with a net profit of Rs 11.96 crore and revenue of Rs 77.37 crore, compared to Rs 9.66 crore profit and Rs 66.69 crore revenue in the previous financial year.

The pharmaceutical company faces competition from peers such as Kronox Lab Sciences, AMI Organics, and Supriya Lifescience. Anlon's focus on innovation and expanding production capacities positions it competitively within the sector.

Key dates for interested investors include the opening of the anchor book on August 25, IPO closure on August 29, allotment finalisation on September 1, refund and credit on September 2, and the listing on BSE and NSE on September 3. Investors are advised to confirm UPI mandate by the cut-off time on August 29 to ensure participation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 11:26 AM IST
