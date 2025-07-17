Anthem Biosciences IPO: Check odds of getting shares, allotment dates, latest GMP & more

Anthem Biosciences IPO, which saw a solid response from investors during the bidding process, has now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares after a stellar bidding for the issue. Interestingly, individual or retail bidders stand the best chance of allotment for this issue.

The IPO of Anthem Bioscience fetched more than 37.94 lakh applications. Net of the Rs 1,016 crore anchor book, the IPO of Anthem Biosciences fetched bids worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore for its Rs 2,379 crore offering as the issue was overall booked a stellar 63.86 times. Allotment is likely to be out by Friday, while shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, July 21.

On an individual basis, the quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 182.65 times, fetching bids worth Rs 1.30 lakh crore. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 42.36 times, attracting bids for Rs 22,712.76 crore for their allocation. Retail portion was booked 5.64 times, getting bids for Rs 7,059.32 crore for their allocation.

Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Anthem Biosciences IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: one investor out of 10 investors will get 364 shares (Probability: 10 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 29 investors will get 364 shares (Probability: 3.45 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 4 investors will get 26 shares. (Probability: 25 per cent)



The IPO of Anthem Biosciences was open for bidding between July 14 and July 16. The Bengaluru-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 540-570 per share with a lot size of 26 shares. The company raised Rs 3,395 crore via its primary offering, which was entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 5.95 crore equity shares.

Grey market premium (GMP) of Anthem Biosciences has remained firm following a decent response from investors, signaling a strong listing at the bourses. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 145-150 in the unofficial market, indicating a listing pop of 25-26 per cent for the investors.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers of the Anthem Biosciences IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.