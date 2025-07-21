Anthem Biosciences IPO shares to list today; will it deliver a strong listing pop?

Anthem Biosciences, a Bengaluru-based contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation, is set to make its stock market debut on July 21. The company’s shares have been in high demand in the grey market, indicating potential listing gains of 31-32% based on the latest premium figures.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Anthem Biosciences’ shares, at Rs 175-180, underscores strong investor optimism. This is an increase from Rs 145 when the bidding closed, suggesting an upward trend in expected listing price. The company's shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO, conducted from July 14 to July 16, was priced between Rs 540 and Rs 570 per share with a lot size of 26 shares. The offer, which raised Rs 3,395 crore, was entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 5.95 crore equity shares.

The Anthem Biosciences IPO received an overwhelming response, with the issue being subscribed 63.86 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed significant interest, subscribing the issue 182.65 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 42.36 times. Retail investors and employees subscribed 5.64 and 6.60 times, respectively.

Founded in 2006, Anthem Biosciences is a technology-focused CRDMO with comprehensive operations in drug discovery and development. The company is recognised for its innovative approach and integrated services in the pharmaceutical sector.

Advertisement

Brokerage firms such as JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) served as the book-running lead managers, recommending a 'subscribe' rating due to the company's robust fundamentals and market positioning.