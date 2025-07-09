Anthem Biosciences has set a price band of Rs 540-570 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16. Anchor investor bidding will begin on July 11. The allotment date is July 17, with refunds and equity share credits expected by July 18. The shares are slated for listing on July 21. The IPO is purely an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders worth Rs 3,305 crore.

Viridity Tone LLP, backed by the private equity firm True North and holding a 7.93% stake in Anthem Biosciences, is the largest selling shareholder, offloading shares worth Rs 1,325 crore. Other selling shareholders include Portsmouth Technologies and individuals Malay J. Barua, Rupesh N. Kinekar, and Satish Sharma, each selling shares worth Rs 320 crore.

Anthem Biosciences has formed a strategic alliance with DavosPharma, an affiliate of Portsmouth LLC, which owns a 3.74% stake in the company. This partnership has expanded its client base in the U.S., bringing in 89 new customers, including 83 emerging biotech firms, over the past three fiscal years.

As of March 2025, Anthem Biosciences serves over 550 clients across its contract research, development, and manufacturing (CRDMO) and specialty ingredients segments in more than 44 countries. The company’s top five customers accounted for 70.92% of its revenue in FY25.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities, with Unit I located in Bommasandra and Units II and III in Harohalli. The third unit is under construction and expected to be completed by the first half of FY26. All facilities adhere to cGMP standards and have received accreditation from major global regulatory bodies, including the US FDA and Japan’s PMDA.

Financially, Anthem Biosciences reported a net profit of Rs 451.3 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2025, reflecting a growth of 22.9% from the previous year. Revenue increased by 30%, reaching Rs 1,844.6 crore. The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).

The IPO dates are as follows: it opens on July 14, closes on July 16, with the basis of allotment finalised by July 17. The initiation of refunds and credit of shares to investor accounts is expected by July 18, and the company will make its debut on the stock exchanges on July 21.