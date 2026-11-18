Early investors could record substantial gains

Anthropic plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT, with trading scheduled to begin on November 19.

At the proposed valuation of about $1.4 trillion, early backers including Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt stand to benefit from the company's rise in value.

Investors collectively put about $124.8 million into Anthropic's Series A funding round in 2021. At the proposed IPO midpoint of $74 per share, their holdings could be worth around $36 billion, representing a potential return of nearly 288 times their original investment.

Anthropic's investor base has expanded to more than 300 backers since its first funding round in 2021. Venture capital firms and institutional investors that participated in subsequent funding rounds could also record substantial gains.

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Google and Amazon stakes

Technology companies have built sizeable stakes in Anthropic. At the proposed IPO price of $74 per share, Google's stake is estimated to be worth around $187 billion, compared with its investment of approximately $13.6 billion. Amazon's holding could be valued at around $150 billion, against an investment of nearly $13 billion.

Alameda sold its holding during FTX bankruptcy

Alameda Research, the investment firm associated with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was another early investor. It invested around $500 million in Anthropic in 2021 for a stake of nearly 14%, when the company was valued at approximately $4 billion.

The stake was sold for around $1.3 billion in 2024 during FTX's bankruptcy proceedings to repay creditors. Any subsequent gains from the holding will therefore go to the buyers of those shares rather than FTX or Bankman-Fried.



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Seven companies commit another $26 billionAlongside the public offering, seven technology companies have committed a combined $26 billion through a separate private placement. The investments will be made at the IPO price and are subject to the completion of the offering and other specified conditions.

Google and Nvidia account for $20 billion of the total commitment. These investments are separate from the stakes the companies already hold in Anthropic.

Anthropic's planned IPO and the accompanying private placement could raise up to $90.4 billion, while early investors and major technology companies could see substantial increases in the value of their holdings.