Ardee Industries IPO: CMD explains lead recycling biz; check day 1 bidding, GMP & more

BTTV Exclusive interaction with Ardee Industries Management
Ardee Industries has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, August 05 and it will close for subscription on Friday, August 07. The recycling solutions player is selling its shares in the range of Rs 50-53 apeice. Investors can apply for a minimum of 281 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The company is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 426 crore from its maiden stake sale.
Ardee Industries has put its lead recycling model at the centre of its public market pitch, with Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Aggarwal outlining a business built on processing scrap into refined metal products and leveraging exchange-linked credentials to stand apart in a tightly tracked commodity segment. As the company’s IPO opens for subscription, the management is seeking to frame Ardee not merely as a metals processor, but as a scaled recycling play with institutional market access.
Core business in focus
At the heart of the company’s proposition is a straightforward operating model. “We are lead recycling company based at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh,” Aggarwal said, adding that the company procures “any type of lead scrap” and processes it at its Naidupeta facility into “pure lead and lead alloys.”
That matters because it places Ardee Industries squarely in the circular economy segment, where industrial waste is converted into usable raw material for downstream sectors. In a market increasingly attentive to resource efficiency and supply-chain resilience, recycling-led metal production can offer both cost and sourcing advantages.
Why exchange registrations matter
Aggarwal also highlighted what he described as a key differentiator: “We are one of the few companies having LME and MCX registration.” For investors, that statement is significant beyond branding. Registration with benchmark-linked commodity ecosystems can strengthen credibility in pricing, trading and risk management in a business where margins are often vulnerable to swings in underlying metal prices.
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The comment also fits into the broader narrative management presented around operational discipline. Elsewhere in the discussion, the company pointed to hedging practices, international raw material sourcing and tighter cost control as factors supporting profitability in a volatile commodity environment.
IPO lens on scale and strategy
The focus on product mix and business model comes at a crucial time for Ardee Industries, which has opened its IPO. The company is looking to raise funds primarily for working capital, debt repayment and general corporate purposes, according to the management discussion on the show.
Background commentary around the issue suggests brokerages are broadly constructive on the company’s financial growth and market positioning, while also flagging familiar risks such as customer concentration, commodity price volatility and dependence on a single facility. That makes Aggarwal’s emphasis on processing capability, exchange registration and a simple, scalable model especially relevant.
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The bigger picture
For now, Ardee Industries is pitching itself as a specialist recycler with a defined niche rather than a sprawling diversified metals story. If the company can translate that positioning into sustained growth, investors may view it as a play on both industrial demand and the formalisation of India’s recycling economy.
Ardee Industries IPO: Day 1 bidding
The IPO of Ardee Industries managed to sail through withing first two hours of subscription. The issue was overall booked 93 per cent as of 12.20 pm on Wednesday, August 05. Retail portion was subscribed 1.15 times, while HNI quota was booked 1.19 times. The allocation for institutional investors was subscribed 35 per cent as of the same time.
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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.