Ardee Industries IPO opens on August 5; check price band, lot size & other key details

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar.

Promoters Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal will each sell 99.87 lakh shares through the offer for sale. The company plans to use Rs 220 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds towards incremental working capital requirements, Rs 20 crore for debt repayment, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

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Ardee Industries focuses on recycling end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap, and has an installed recycling capacity of 1,56,950 MTPA. Its product portfolio includes pure lead and lead alloys, which are used in sectors such as energy storage, e-mobility, automotive and chemicals.

The company reported profit of Rs 84.7 crore for the year ended March 2026, up 154.5 per cent from Rs 33.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 57.2 per cent to Rs 1,167.7 crore from Rs 742.7 crore during the same period.

Ardee Industries filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in September 2025 and received the regulator’s clearance for the IPO in February 2026. The issue will be the first mainboard IPO to open in August, after public issues worth more than Rs 51,000 crore were launched between January and July 2026.