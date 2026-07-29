Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Ardee Industries IPO opens on August 5; check price band, lot size & other key details

Ardee Industries IPO opens on August 5; check price band, lot size & other key details

Ardee Industries IPO: Check the price band, subscription dates, lot size, issue size, allotment schedule, listing date and the company's latest financial performance.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 9:55 AM IST
Ardee Industries IPO opens on August 5; check price band, lot size & other key detailsArdee Industries focuses on recycling end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap, and has an installed recycling capacity of 1,56,950 MTPA.

Ardee Industries has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 50 to Rs 53 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, 5 August, and close on Friday, 7 August, while the anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Tuesday, 4 August. The company is eyeing to raise Rs 426 crore from its IPO.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The lot size for the Ardee Industries IPO has been set at 281 equity shares and in multiples of 281 thereafter. Share allotment is expected to be finalised by 10 August and the company’s shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on 12 August.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar.

Promoters Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal will each sell 99.87 lakh shares through the offer for sale. The company plans to use Rs 220 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds towards incremental working capital requirements, Rs 20 crore for debt repayment, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Ardee Industries focuses on recycling end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap, and has an installed recycling capacity of 1,56,950 MTPA. Its product portfolio includes pure lead and lead alloys, which are used in sectors such as energy storage, e-mobility, automotive and chemicals.

The company reported profit of Rs 84.7 crore for the year ended March 2026, up 154.5 per cent from Rs 33.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 57.2 per cent to Rs 1,167.7 crore from Rs 742.7 crore during the same period.

Ardee Industries filed its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in September 2025 and received the regulator’s clearance for the IPO in February 2026. The issue will be the first mainboard IPO to open in August, after public issues worth more than Rs 51,000 crore were launched between January and July 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more