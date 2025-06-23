Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Arisinfra Solutions is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, June 23. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by latest by Tuesday, June 24. The construction and infra solutions player received a muted response from the investors during the bidding process.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Arisinfra Solutions was open for bidding between June 18 and June 20. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 210-222 per share with a lot size of 67 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 499.60 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 2,25,04,324 equity shares.

The issue of Arisinfra Solutions was overall subscribed 2.65 times, fetching more than 1.79 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.42 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 3.14 times and allocation for retail investors subscribed 5.59 times during the three-day bidding.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Arisinfra Solutions has taken a bit hit after a muted bidding for the issue amid volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding no premium in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 25 on the first day of the bidding.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2021, ArisInfra Solutions is a modern platform that helps construction and infrastructure companies buy materials easily and manage their finances smartly. ArisInfra is a B2B technology-driven company in the expanding construction materials market. It focuses on digitizing and simplifying the procurement process, delivering an efficient end-to-end customer experience.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE with Wednesday, June 25 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Arisinfra Solutions, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Advertisement

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Arisinfra Solutions Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

Advertisement

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.