Arisinfra Solutions IPO opens June 18; check price band, issue size, GMP & more details

Arisinfra Solutions is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 210–222 per share. The subscription period is scheduled to open on June 18 and close on June 20. This IPO represents a pure fresh issue, targeting a total raise of Rs 499.59 crore, and aims for a market capitalisation of Rs 1,800 crore at the upper price band.

Anchor investors are expected to place bids on June 17. Wednesday, June 25, is the anticipated date for Arisinfra's shares to debut on the BSE and NSE. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the lead managers, with MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) as the registrar.

Arisinfra intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to strengthen its financial structure by allocating Rs 205 crore for debt repayment, Rs 177 crore for working capital, and Rs 48 crore to invest in its subsidiary, Buildmex Infra. As of March 2025, the company’s borrowings totalled Rs 336.59 crore.

The company operates in the B2B technology-driven construction materials sector, addressing the expansive market's needs by digitising procurement processes. With its robust supply chain, Arisinfra provides comprehensive solutions in construction materials, resulting in a significant market presence evidenced by a projected market capitalisation of around Rs 1,800 crore.

Arisinfra's vendor network is extensive, sourcing materials like aggregates, ready-mix concrete, steel, cement, and other construction necessities. From April 2021 to December 2024, it delivered over 14 million metric tonnes of materials to 2,659 customers across 1,075 locations, including major urban centres such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

During FY24, Arisinfra reported a revenue of Rs 696.84 crore, a decline from Rs 746.07 crore in FY23, while net losses increased to Rs 18.61 crore from the prior year's Rs 14.21 crore. For the nine months ending in December 2024, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 557.76 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.43 crore, illustrating a rebound in financial performance.

The IPO's net proceeds will also aid in reducing financial liabilities and investing for future growth. Expert opinions suggest cautious optimism for the IPO, with considerations on the company’s robust supply capabilities and market position.

Key dates for the IPO process include the finalisation of the basis of allotment on June 23, the initiation of refunds and crediting of shares to demat accounts on June 24, and the listing date on June 25. Arisinfra Solutions was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 40 apiece, suggesting 18% upside over the upper end of the price band.