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Asset Reconstruction Company IPO opens on Sept 9; check price band, issue size & key details

Asset Reconstruction Company IPO opens on Sept 9; check price band, issue size & key details

The IPO of Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or Arcil will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11, while the anchor investor portion will open on September 8.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Asset Reconstruction Company IPO opens on Sept 9; check price band, issue size & key detailsArcil was the first asset reconstruction company to be incorporated in India and received a certificate of registration from the RBI to begin operations in August 2003.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or Arcil, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 132-139 per share. The public issue will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11, while the anchor investor portion will open on September 8.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale of 5.27 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component. At the upper end of the price band, Arcil is valued at around Rs 733 crore. As the issue is wholly an OFS, the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any money from the offer.

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Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 107 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors works out to Rs 14,873. Arcil has reserved 50 per cent of the offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The selling shareholders in the OFS are promoters Avenue India Resurgence, owned by New York-headquartered global investment firm Avenue Capital Group, and State Bank of India, along with investors Lathe Investment and Federal Bank. Avenue India Resurgence and State Bank of India hold 69.73 per cent and 19.95 per cent, respectively, in Arcil. Among public shareholders, GIC-backed Lathe Investment owns a 5 per cent stake, while Karnataka Bank holds 2.64 per cent. South Indian Bank and Federal Bank each hold a 1.27 per cent stake in the company.

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The IPO size has been halved from the 10.54 crore shares planned in the OFS when Arcil filed its DRHP in August 2025. The issue later received Sebi approval in October 2025.

Arcil operates across the country through a network of 13 offices in 12 states, including Delhi. The company acquires stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implements resolution strategies through restructuring. It aims to maximise recoveries and optimise the value of such assets to generate revenue streams.

Arcil was the first asset reconstruction company to be incorporated in India and received a certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India to begin operations in August 2003. As of FY25, it said it was the second-largest ARC in India by assets under management, with AUM of Rs 16,852.6 crore.

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For the year ended March 2026, Arcil reported a profit of Rs 351.7 crore, up 6.7 per cent from Rs 329.5 crore in the previous year. Its revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 721.7 crore from Rs 581.8 crore. IIFL Capital Services, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the issue. The share allotment is expected to be finalised by September 15, and Arcil shares are likely to list on the bourses on September 17.

Arcil's IPO will open on September 9 in the price band of Rs 132-139 per share, with the issue structured entirely as an OFS of 5.27 crore equity shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and the allotment and listing are expected on September 15 and September 17, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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