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Atomberg Technologies IPO: Premium fan maker files DRHP with SEBI launch IPO; check details

Atomberg Technologies IPO: Premium fan maker files DRHP with SEBI launch IPO; check details

Atomberg Technologies IPO: Premium fan maker files DRHP; check business, financials and key IPO details

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Atomberg Technologies IPO: Premium fan maker files DRHP with SEBI launch IPO; check detailsIt had about 626 distributors and direct dealers, 46,932 retail touchpoints across around 1,600 cities and towns in all states,

Atomberg Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 450 crore and an offer for (OFS) sale of 76,542,051 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

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The company said the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards Rs 90 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, Rs 150 crore for brand awareness and performance marketing activities, and Rs 100 crore for investment in research and development.

The balance will be used for general corporate purposes. Founded by Manoj Meena in 2012 and joined by Sibabrata Das as co-founder in 2013, Atomberg operates in the Consumer Appliance Business and the Proprietary Components segment. ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and IIFL Capital Services, formerly known as IIFL Securities, are the bankers to the issue.

Atomberg makes products including mixer grinders, water purifiers and cold-pressed juicers, and also designs and manufactures motors and controllers for enterprise customers such as Voltas, Godrej and BlueStar through its subsidiary, Atomberg Innovations. It has the highest market share in India’s premium fans segment among scaled consumer appliance companies.

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Water purifiers, introduced in 2025, are its newest kitchen appliances product. In FY2026, the company had an approximately 46.08 per cent market share by cumulative sales value at market operating price and recorded the lowest product failure rate for its next-generation BLDC ceiling fan portfolio among scaled consumer appliance companies in India.

It had about 626 distributors and direct dealers, 46,932 retail touchpoints across around 1,600 cities and towns in all states, and a service network covering over 18,000 pin codes, as of March 31, 2026. In FY26, Tier-II cities contributed 49.57 per cent of offline consumer appliance revenue, followed by metropolitan cities at 30.91 per cent and Tier-I cities at 19.52 per cent.

Atomberg operates two leased facilities in Pune. Its Chakan facility manufactures fans, mixer grinders, cold-pressed juicers and smart locks, while the Chakan-Varale facility makes motors, electronic assemblies and related components for OEMs.

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As of March 31, 2026, the company had 254 engineers in R&D, accounting for 25.32 per cent of its permanent workforce, and spent Rs 86.79 crore on R&D in FY2026, or 6.71 per cent of revenue from operations. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,293.77 crore in FY26. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 37.12 crore in FY26. Online revenue rose to Rs 456.45 crore in FY26.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 12:33 PM IST
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