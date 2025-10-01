Augmont Enterprises filed DRHP with SEBI to launch Rs 800 crore IPO; check details

Augmont Enterprises, an integrated player in the gold and silver ecosystem, has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) aggregating up to Rs 800 crore.

The offer includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 620 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth up to Rs 180 crore by the promoter selling shareholders. The IPO will be managed by Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited.

The fresh issue is expected to raise capital primarily for future working capital requirements, procurement, and inventory maintenance. Specifically, Rs 465 crore from the net proceeds will be allocated to these purposes, with the remainder aimed at general corporate objectives. The offer for sale by existing shareholders will see Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari, and Dimple Mukesh Kothari each divesting shares worth up to Rs 60 crore.

Augmont Enterprises operates across 24 Indian states, offering a wide array of gold and silver products and services to both businesses and retail consumers. The company describes itself as one of the very few in the country to provide both online and offline channels for the procurement and sale of precious metals.

The business spans multiple segments within the precious metals value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, international sales, and gold-backed financial services. Operations are grouped into two core verticals: enterprise sales, facilitated primarily through the 'Augmont SPOT' digital platform, and consumer-facing services via the 'Augmont Gold for All' platform and offline distribution.

The Augmont SPOT platform caters to jewellers, bullion dealers, and manufacturers with valid GST registrations, boasting over 4,975 registered business members as of August 2025. To ensure reliable distribution, the company has established 20 spot delivery centres across 13 states, with nine directly managed and 11 operated through franchisees.

On the retail side, the 'Augmont Gold for All' platform provides digital gold transactions, systematic investment plans, and physical jewellery purchases starting from 1 gram. The company further supports consumers through 83 Gold-For-All centres operated by Finkurve in southern states and partnerships with major jewellers and digital platforms, reaching more than 42 million registered users as of August 2025.

In addition to its domestic presence, Augmont Enterprises has expanded international sales, exporting manufactured products from its Sitapur SEZ unit in Jaipur to destinations such as Hong Kong, Turkey, and the UAE. Refining operations are carried out at two facilities: Rudrapur (144 MTPA capacity) and Mumbai (140 MTPA capacity). The company is among a select group of refiners authorised to deliver bullion on the BSE and MCX.

The company’s procurement strategy includes sourcing refined gold and silver from Indian and international banks, importing doré bars at beneficial duties, and recycling scrap metal. It has also set up Augmont IFSC Private Limited at GIFT City, allowing for direct imports through the India International Bullion Exchange and lowering transaction costs.

Financial performance has been robust, with operational revenue growing from Rs 31,289.31 crore in FY23 to ₹66,230.78 crore in FY25, reflecting a 45.49% CAGR. Profit after tax surged from Rs 43.69 crore in FY23 to Rs 227.19 crore in FY25, marking a CAGR of 128.04%, underlining strong operational momentum in recent years.

Nuvama Wealth Management, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed as lead managers for the issue. The IPO process is currently at the DRHP filing stage, with further dates regarding opening, closing, allotment, and listing to be notified upon regulatory approvals.